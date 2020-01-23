The Deans-Rosnau family took part in the Love and Logic practical parenting course in 2018. (Submitted photo)

Love and Logic parenting course back in Vernon by popular demand

Six-week course to begin Feb. 4 at Community Baptist Church

For parents hoping to put an end to back-chat and start a stronger relationship with their children, a popular parenting course is returning to Vernon.

St. John’s Lutheran Church presents Love and Logic, a six-week course that uses practical tools and techniques to help

adults achieve respectful, healthy relationships with their children while helping to prepare their kids for the real world.

Over the years more than 350 Vernon families have enrolled in the course, which teaches parents how to set limits with their kids “without waging war,” avoid power struggles, guide kids towards solving their own problems and more.

Aaron Deans and Laisha Rosnau took part in the program as a couple in 2018. Both say the seminars helped instill mutual respect and empathy in their family.

“The thing that comes up again and again in Love and Logic is empathy,” said Deans. “Empathy has become the cornerstone of how we try to approach nearly everything as a family.”

“Being reminded that mistakes are learning opportunities, questions are more powerful than statements, empathy teaches empathy – these things affect more than parenting,” said Rosnau. “The concepts in Love and Logic are important in any relationship, really.”

In operation since 1977, the Love and Logic Institute’s stated goal is to make parenting and teaching fun and rewarding, rather than stressful and chaotic.

The classes will run on Tuesdays from Feb. 4 to March 11. from 6:15 to 8 p.m. at Community Baptist Church on Silver Star Road. Registration is currently open but space is limited. To register, email church@stjohnsvernon.com or visit www.stjohnsvernon.com.

READ MORE: Volunteer spends hundreds of hours restoring piece of railway history

READ MORE: Kal Rotary Club donates funds to fix up aging Vernon nature centre

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
On the Lawn charity bowling tournament returns to Kelowna

Just Posted

Big White warns skiers to avoid tree wells after two fatalities at other resorts

Tree wells form when low branches at the base of coniferous trees stop snow from settling at trunk

Love and Logic parenting course back in Vernon by popular demand

Six-week course to begin Feb. 4 at Community Baptist Church

Vernon biathletes compete at Youth Olympic Games in Switzerland

Lucas Sadesky and Ethan Algra represented Vernon’s Sovereign Lake Nordic Club in Laussane

Venon’s reclaimed water to flow into Okanagan Lake; public invited to tour treatment plant

Public invited to tours of Vernon Wastewater Reclamation Centre this Saturday

UPDATE: Jack-knifed semi closes Coquihalla northbound

A red liquid is reportedly spilled down the side of Highway 5

VIDEO: WHO says China virus not global health emergency

The decision came after Chinese authorities moved to lock down three cities on Thursday

Here’s what Canada is doing to stop the coronavirus from getting in

Health officials are monitoring multiple possible cases in Canada

RCMP investigating sexual allegation against Lower Mainland police officer

Delta officer suspended while the alleged off-duty incident involving a co-worker is investigated

VIDEO: Rare ‘ice circle’ spotted on Kamloops river

An ice circle or ice pan, has formed in the chilly waters just east of the Yellowhead Bridge

Interior Health issues drug alert in Kamloops

Testing of two samples of drugs sold as crystal meth was positive for fentanyl

Investigators in wildfire-torn Australia head to site of B.C. airtanker crash

The B.C. government sends condolences to Port Alberni-owned Coulson Aviation

B.C. still struggling to control non-resident medical care fraud

Unpaid bills, out-of-province claimants a costly legacy of MSP

On the Lawn charity bowling tournament returns to Kelowna

40 teams are set to participate in tournament between July 23 and August 13

Father to B.C.’s first MLB hall-of-famer is one proud dad

Larry Walker Sr. talks baseball background and son’s base running gaffe

Most Read