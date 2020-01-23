Love and Logic parenting course back in Vernon by popular demand

The Deans-Rosnau family took part in the Love and Logic practical parenting course in 2018. (Submitted photo)

For parents hoping to put an end to back-chat and start a stronger relationship with their children, a popular parenting course is returning to Vernon.

St. John’s Lutheran Church presents Love and Logic, a six-week course that uses practical tools and techniques to help

adults achieve respectful, healthy relationships with their children while helping to prepare their kids for the real world.

Over the years more than 350 Vernon families have enrolled in the course, which teaches parents how to set limits with their kids “without waging war,” avoid power struggles, guide kids towards solving their own problems and more.

Aaron Deans and Laisha Rosnau took part in the program as a couple in 2018. Both say the seminars helped instill mutual respect and empathy in their family.

“The thing that comes up again and again in Love and Logic is empathy,” said Deans. “Empathy has become the cornerstone of how we try to approach nearly everything as a family.”

“Being reminded that mistakes are learning opportunities, questions are more powerful than statements, empathy teaches empathy – these things affect more than parenting,” said Rosnau. “The concepts in Love and Logic are important in any relationship, really.”

In operation since 1977, the Love and Logic Institute’s stated goal is to make parenting and teaching fun and rewarding, rather than stressful and chaotic.

The classes will run on Tuesdays from Feb. 4 to March 11. from 6:15 to 8 p.m. at Community Baptist Church on Silver Star Road. Registration is currently open but space is limited. To register, email church@stjohnsvernon.com or visit www.stjohnsvernon.com.

READ MORE: Volunteer spends hundreds of hours restoring piece of railway history

READ MORE: Kal Rotary Club donates funds to fix up aging Vernon nature centre

Brendan Shykora