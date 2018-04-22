Low fog creates stunning views near Sicamous

Motorists on the highway between Salmon Arm and Sicamous were treated to spectacular scenery.

The stretch of highway between Salmon Arm and Sicamous offers beautiful views of the Shuswap Lake and nearby mountains almost every day of the year, but motorists were treated to an even more spectacualr sight on April 22. low-hanging fog clung to the surface of the lake making the mountains appear they were sitting on top of clouds. Several motorists took a break from their travels to take in the view and snap photos from the highway rest stop just west of Sicamous.

