Lumby chamber launches project survey

The Lumby Chamber of Commerce is launching a research and development process to identify community projects that will help stimulate the local economy.

Funding for the process comes from the provincial government’s Rural Dividend Program.

“The goal is to identify a number of projects that will attract and retain visitors and tourists to the area,” said Lumby and District Chamber of Commerce president Bill Maltman. “We will be undertaking a consultation process with businesses, elected officials, recreational and non-profit groups as well as asking the public for their ideas.”

A survey is being sent to chamber members and is also available online for the public to complete.

Follow-up meetings will be held over the coming months with a selection process and implementation plans to be developed for up to three new attraction development projects by June.

The selected projects will promote the community’s unique features and attributes and encourage visitation and usage of the area.

The implementation plans will include timelines, cost estimates, and funding sources, and will be considered by the chamber and other stakeholders for possible future development.

The consultation process is being conducted by Lorelei Fiset of Pinnacle Communications & Media inc, a local firm.

The online survey is available at: http://conta.cc/2tqKLIx



