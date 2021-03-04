Jean Latval (left) and Elinor Turrill. (File photos)

Jean Latval (left) and Elinor Turrill. (File photos)

Lumby community pillars to be honoured with commemorative bench

GoFundMe launched to help raise $2,500 to memorialize Jean Latval and Elinor Turnil

A fundraising campain has been launched to create a monument for two late pillars of the Lumby community.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched by Janet Green to help raise $2,500 for a commemorative bench to honour Elinor Turrill and Jean Latval. Both were longstanding community members who cared little for the limelight, instead preferring to focus on getting things done.

The community lost both members in the past year and a half; Latval passed away in August 2019 and Turrill in April 2020. The hope is the bench will keep them alive in memory for years to come.

Dubbed Lumby’s “volunteer extraordinaires,” Turrill and Latval served the community in myriad roles.

Turrill’s career story has many chapters: she was an Air Force veteran, a school board trustee and a licenced practical nurse. She worked for the Lumby and District Chamber of Commerce, the White Valley Community Resource Centre, the local Health Services Society and was at various times chair and director to the Lumby and District Senior Citizens Housing Society.

READ MORE: Ski resort, local foundations help fill Vernon’s food gap

Latval was a registered nurse who worked throughout B.C. before settling in Lumby. Rather than kicking up her feet upon retirement, she used the extra time to make her community a better place. Like Turrill, she served the local health and senior citizens housing societies, as well as the Lumby Thrift Store Society.

“Elinor and Jean worked quietly in the background. They did not pursue personal recognition or acknowledgement. They simply wanted to contribute to their friends and their community. They will be sorely missed,” said Green.

In addition to the online fundraiser, the Lumby and District Health Society is collecting donations directly and will issue a tax receipt for all contributions. A list of donors will be recorded and presented to the families.

“For 30 years they supported their community by serving on non-profit boards. They were not paid, but driven by dedication to make improvements to their community that mattered,” said Ev Reade, chairperson of the Health Services Society, in a public notice.

The bench has already been ordered, so funds will need to be gathered within the next six to eight weeks, according to Green.

An installation and ceremony date is pending changes to COVID-19 restrictions but is tentatively set for either National Volunteer Week (April 18-21) or Mother’s Day Weekend (May 6-10). Attendance may be limited, and dates will be confirmed by the beginning of April.

To view the GoFundMe webpage, click here.

READ MORE: Burned down Olympia Greek Taverna in Kelowna demolished

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Community Leadershipfundraiser

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shuswap BC SPCA’s inseparable pair of akbash dogs given home

Just Posted

Jean Latval (left) and Elinor Turrill. (File photos)
Lumby community pillars to be honoured with commemorative bench

GoFundMe launched to help raise $2,500 to memorialize Jean Latval and Elinor Turnil

Life and Faith columnist Jim Taylor outlines some helpful tips for a fruitful conversation. (Lexi Bainas - Gazette file)
Taylor: Guidelines for discussions

Jim Taylor says don’t rely on external authorities in conversations with others

A health worker holds a vial of AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered to members of the police at a COVID-19 vaccination center in Mainz, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Andreas Arnold/dpa via AP)
43 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

368 cases in the region remain active

A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, Tuesday, June, 12, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Okanagan-Shuswap real estate market continues hot start to 2021

Sales in February were up more than 100 per cent over last year, reports the Association of Interior Realtors

Const. Kevin Fuglewicz is the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s newest member of its Downtown Enforcement Unit. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP photo)
Vernon RCMP add new downtown unit member

Const. Kevin Fuglewicz joins Downtown Enforcement Unit for rural north operations

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry pauses for a moment as she gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for British Columbia in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
7 additional deaths and 542 new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

Provincial health officials reported 18 new COVID-19 cases linked to variants of concern

The Brooke Drive interchange is part of the Chase Four-Laning Project currently being worked on by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure image)
Second phase of Highway 1 four-laning in Chase expected to be tendered soon

Work already underway for Chase West phase of project

Shuswap Adventure Girl Sarah Tokarek has a particular passion for hiking trails around Blind Bay and the South Shuswap. (Contributed)
Shuswap mom helps others find their own outdoor adventures

Sarah Tokarek is Shuswap Adventure Girl, an online trail guide for the region

Backcountry skiers are dwarfed by the mountains as they make their way along a mountain ridge near McGillivray Pass Lodge located in the southern Chilcotin Mountains of British Columbia, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2012. Avalanche Canada has issued a special warning to people who use the backcountry in the mountains of western Alberta and eastern British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Avalanche Canada special warning for mountains in western Alberta, eastern B.C.

Avalanche Canada also says everyone in a backcountry party needs essential rescue gear

(Courtesy of West Kelowna Fire Rescue)
West Kelowna structure fire results in death of pets, injured firefighter

Crews arrived at the Ponderosa Rd. home to find the rear of the building engulfed in flames

Lisa Jilg is pictured at her store with signs requesting the donation of items for those struggling with mental health challenges, and those experiencing homelessness. (Contributed)
‘He just wanted to be accepted’: Okanagan mother opens up about son’s fatal overdose

Judgment toward those with mental health challenges needs to stop, says West Kelowna mother

A protest has been planned for March 5, 2020 over Penticton council’s decision to reject an application from BC Housing to keep an emergency winter shelter open over a year longer than originally planned. (Jesse Day - Western News)
‘Bring your tent’: Protest planned in Penticton’s Gyro Park over winter shelter closure

Protesters plan to show council ‘what the result of their decision will look like’

Although B.C. has not made masks mandatory in public indoor spaces, some business owners are requiring all customers to wear them before entering their store. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
EDITORIAL: Heightened tension over face masks

Incidents of anger and conflicts over mandated masks happening too frequently

A recently finished $4.3-million taxiway extension at the Victoria International Airport (not pictured) is unusable because of a blind spot. (Black Press Media file photo)
Blind spot leaves Victoria airport’s new $4.3-million taxiway extension unusable

Solution has been put on hold by COVID-19 pandemic, says airport authority

Most Read