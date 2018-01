Family Festival organizers host public meeting tonight at 7 at Lumby Curling Club

A theme for the annual Lumby Days will be discussed tonight at the Lumby Days Family Festival meeting.

The meeting takes place at the Lumby Curling Club at 7 p.m.

Organizers are encouraging the public to bring forward suggestions.

Lumby Days saluted Canada’s 150 in 2017.

Those with ideas are invited as well as those who want to volunteer for the event.