Lumby family receives car for Christmas

One lucky Lumby family is about to receive an early Christmas present thanks to Fountain Tire Vernon when the crew presents them with a new vehicle this afternoon.

Though the vehicle is secondhand, Brandon Colvin, manager of Fountain Tire in Vernon, said a team of mechanics, technicians and suppliers worked on it with the goal of making it look and feel “just like a brand new car.”

Partners included Napa Auto Parts and Fix Auto North, among “countless” others.

As a child growing up in a low income household, Colvin said his family “sometimes” had a vehicle, and it usually wasn’t one you could count on. That’s why he decided to make Christmas a little merrier for one local family in need by gifting them a new car by way of Fountain Tire’s first annual Holiday Giveaway.

The idea, he explained in late November, just before the giveaway’s launch, is to help a family that’s having a “tough time because they’ve got a terrible vehicle.”

To make it happen, Colvin asked Vernon residents to submit their story, or a story of someone they know that could use a bit of help to get their life going in a better direction. He also asked for donations of non-perishables and gifts to fill the trunk.

“I know how hard it can be to have an unreliable car when the kids have to get to school and people need to get to work — you can’t afford a new car, so you try to fix the old one and it ends up costing more in the long run. You can never get ahead — so we’re thinking this could really be a life changer for someone.”

This is the first time Colvin has done a giveaway of this magnitude, but he said he he hopes it won’t be the last.

More to come as this story develops..



