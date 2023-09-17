Lumby first responders collecting food

Emergency Services Food Drive for Lumby and District on Wednesday, Oct. 4

The Lumby and District Emergency Services Food Drive is set for Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 6:30 p.m. (File photo)

Lumby residents can help out their neighbours.

The Lumby and District Emergency Services Food Drive is slated for Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 6:30 p.m.

“Leave your donations at the end of your driveway. We’ll pick them up,” said organizers in a social media post.

High demand items this year include:

• condiments;

• crackers;

• jam;

• rice;

• coffee;

• sidekicks;

• coffee whitener;

• hamburger helper;

• canned fish and meat;

• toilet paper;

• sugar;

• pasta.

Cash donations are greatly appreciated. Please give cash directly to the first responders or to the food bank.

