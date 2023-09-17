Lumby first responders collecting food

Lumby residents can help out their neighbours.
The Lumby and District Emergency Services Food Drive is slated for Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 6:30 p.m.
“Leave your donations at the end of your driveway. We’ll pick them up,” said organizers in a social media post.
High demand items this year include:
• condiments;
• crackers;
• jam;
• rice;
• coffee;
• sidekicks;
• coffee whitener;
• hamburger helper;
• canned fish and meat;
• toilet paper;
• sugar;
• pasta.
Cash donations are greatly appreciated. Please give cash directly to the first responders or to the food bank.
