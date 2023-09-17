The Lumby and District Emergency Services Food Drive is set for Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 6:30 p.m. (File photo)

The Lumby and District Emergency Services Food Drive is set for Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 6:30 p.m. (File photo)

Lumby first responders collecting food

Emergency Services Food Drive for Lumby and District on Wednesday, Oct. 4

Lumby residents can help out their neighbours.

The Lumby and District Emergency Services Food Drive is slated for Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 6:30 p.m.

“Leave your donations at the end of your driveway. We’ll pick them up,” said organizers in a social media post.

High demand items this year include:

• condiments;

• crackers;

• jam;

• rice;

• coffee;

• sidekicks;

• coffee whitener;

• hamburger helper;

• canned fish and meat;

• toilet paper;

• sugar;

• pasta.

Cash donations are greatly appreciated. Please give cash directly to the first responders or to the food bank.

READ MORE: Retired Vernon man getting on wife’s nerves keeps busy at Men’s Shed

READ MORE: Vernon Winter Carnival game/movie night scores with crowd

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

FoodfundraisingNorth Okanagan Regional District

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: Parade brings out the smiles during Cherryville Days

Just Posted

The Lumby and District Emergency Services Food Drive is set for Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 6:30 p.m. (File photo)
Lumby first responders collecting food

Families were out in droves to watch the Cherryville Days parade Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Parade brings out the smiles during Cherryville Days

Riders take part in CMHA Vernon’s annual Ride Don’t Hide fundraising event in Polson Park Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon riders cycle for youth mental health

Participants have been coming to the Lumby fundraiser for patient care since the 2010s. (Contributed)
Walk, roll and run at annual Lumby fundraiser

Pop-up banner image