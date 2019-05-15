Lumby fish derby reels in prizes

291 adults and 92 juniors participated this year

The Lumby & District Wildlife Association annual Mabel Lake Fish Derby was a resounding success.

There was an increase of 50 entires, from 333 last year to 383 this year.

Participants this year included 291 adults and 92 juniors.

The derby also saw an increase in prize donations from $28,000 in 2018 to $33,000 this year, thanks to 234 sponsors.

Rainbow Trout prize went to Leon Roberge with a 5 lb. 3 oz. fish.

Lake Trout prize went to Cliff Melbrew with a 11 lb. 14 oz. fish.

The junior winner was Josh Watson with an 8 lb. 7 oz. Lake Trout.

There were more than 30 prizes given out in total.

