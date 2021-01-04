Lumby Food Bank shares helpful donation tips

On its Facebook page is a shared post offering up 20 helpful suggestions and ideas

The Lumby Food Bank has shared 20 helpful tips when donating to any food bank. (Melody Sanders Bosk - Facebook)

The moderator of the Lumby Food Bank’s Facebook page has shared/posted some tips that people may find helpful when donating to the village’s or any food bank.

Melody Sanders Bosk shared a post from Maryland’s Brett Weiss, who describes himself on his Facebook page as ‘husband, father, lawyer, speaker, author. With two dogs.’ Weiss shared a post from a food bank volunteer with 20 tips for those donating to food banks, and the post has been shared more than 13,000 times.

“It’s something that everyone may find helpful when offering to donate to our food bank,” wrote Sanders Bosk. “I do need to edit this for our local food bank – we do get lots of breads weekly, often donated from Ida’s (Bakery), frozen meat comes to us via Superstore and (the Real Canadian) Wholesale Club. We are so fortunate compared to many.”

As shared by Brett Weiss and Melody Sanders Bosk, 20 helpful tips when donating to a food bank:

1. Everyone donates Kraft Mac & Cheese in the box. But it needs milk and butter which is hard to get from food banks;

2. Boxed milk is a treasure. Kids need it for cereal, which they get a lot of;

3. Everyone donates pasta sauce and spaghetti noodles;

4. Canned foods should be pop-tops OR donate can openers;

5. Oil is a luxury needed for Rice a Roni which they get a lot of;

6. Spices, salt, and pepper are a real gift;

7. Teabags and coffee are caring gifts;

8. Sugar and flour are treats;

9. Important are fresh produce donated by farmers and grocery stores;

10. Seeds are great in spring and summer because growing can be easy for some;

11. Rarely is there fresh meat;

12. Tuna and crackers make a good lunch;

13. Hamburger Helper goes nowhere without ground beef;

14. They get lots of peanut butter and jelly but NEED sandwich bread;

15. Butter or margarine is good;

16. Eggs are a commodity;

17. Cake mix and frosting makes it possible to make a child’s birthday cake;

18. Dishwashing detergent is very expensive and is always appreciated;

19. Feminine hygiene products are a luxury and women will cry over them;

20. Everyone loves Stove Top Stuffing.

READ MORE: 6,300 pounds of food donated to Lumby food bank



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DonationFood Bank