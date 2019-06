Lumby grads celebrate

Grade 12 students in Lumby marked a milestone Friday, June 14.

The Charles Bloom Secondary class of 2019 saw students donning their most dapper suits and tuxes and lavish gowns.

Emily Romailler keeps her layers of gown pristine as she carefully makes her way to graduation ceremonies at Charles Bloom Secondary Friday. (Greta Helin photo)