Cindy Knight at the Lumby and District Fire Department, where she has been a member of the crew for four years. (Photo: Ashley Gregerson)

Lumby grandma proves anyone can be a firefighter

Cindy Knight has been with the Lumby department for four years and encourages others to apply

Cindy Knight has been with the Lumby and District Fire Department for four years and already she can’t imagine not being a firefighter.

A mother of three and a grandmother, Knight’s message is simple: great firefighters come in all different forms.

“I want people to know that people of all abilities, sizes and experience levels have something to contribute as a firefighter,” she said.

The Lumby department is a paid-on-call hall, meaning every member has a day job. Knight works as a care-home cook and a caterer. They may not seem like jobs that have overlapping skills with firefighting, but Knight has found her experience in busy kitchens translates well to the fire hall since she’s used to working on her feet for long hours and lifting heavy equipment.

For years, Knight knew she wanted to serve her community in some way, and she had considered joining the hall many times over. It wasn’t until her daughter completed the Junior Firefighting program that Knight decided to pull the trigger on her application.

“I mentioned to my family that I was thinking about applying and without a second of hesitation, they said go for it! That encouragement helped me make up my mind and now, four years later, I cannot imagine not being here,” she said.

Being a firefighter is about a lot more than just fighting fires. Car accidents, gas leaks and medical aid are just a few of the calls crews attend to on a regular basis. When they do respond to fires, they rely on a long list of skills. Driving, running hoses, managing the pumps and controlling traffic are all essential parts of the job.

While there are skills that every firefighter needs, Knight says a hard work ethic and willingness to learn is the most important prerequisite.

“There aren’t as many barriers as some people may think,” she said. “Lots of people think they aren’t strong enough or don’t have enough stamina, but don’t underestimate yourself. Within our hall, there are a wide variety of strengths, and everyone brings something different to the team.”

The Lumby and District Fire Department is currently accepting applications for paid-on-call firefighters. All necessary training is provided by the department. To apply, visit the hall at 1769 Shuswap Ave, Lumby on Tuesday nights between 7-9 p.m., or call 250-547-9516 for more information.

For people who live in Electoral Area C near or on Silver Star, the Silver Star Fire Department is also recruiting new members. Seasonal residents are welcome to drop by the Silver Star Fire Hall at 9885 Silver Star Road on Tuesdays from 7-9 p.m. to apply, or call 250-549-1556.

READ MORE: Vernon fire department receives two new fire trucks

READ MORE: Mortar dug up on Spallumcheen property

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Burger gluttony: Revelstoke Review tackles the burger challenge

Just Posted

Turkey chases Vernon woman home

‘The dang turkey kept chasing after me’

Collision backs up traffic in downtown Vernon

Airbags deployed in one vehicle after incident on 27th Street

Man tasered by RCMP following pursuit through Okanagan-Shuswap

Police watchdog investigating after suspect transported to hospital in critical condition

Lumby grandma proves anyone can be a firefighter

Cindy Knight has been with the Lumby department for four years and encourages others to apply

Vernon’s LED conversion project illuminates $75K light study

1,200 streetlights to be updated to LED technology saving money on electrical bill in the long run

‘Speak English in Canada’: Woman rants at staff in Burnaby Shoppers Drug Mart

The clip was posted by Allen Tee on Facebook and viewed 156,000 times as of Tuesday morning

Victoria man’s ‘mongrel’ scooter saves him from three charges

Terrance John Wojtkiw had no drivers licence, scooter had no licence plate

Puppy suffers ‘horrific injuries’ after falling out of truck in Williams Lake

Motorists reminded to travel with pets kept inside vehicles

13-year-old boys investigated for sexual touching at B.C. corn maze

‘We know that this aggressive behaviour towards women starts somewhere,’ says Saanich police officer

Halloween hauntings happening in the North Okanagan

From fireworks to fundraisers, events are planned this weekend and Oct. 31

Pitcher Francis, goalie McLean among BC Sports Hall of Fame’s 2020 inductees

Alex Stieda and Sonja Gaudet among other inductees

Kelowna’s Bowman jazzes up set list for Vernon

Neville adds more silky vocals for Nov. 2 jazz club show

B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

French school teacher wanted to find the culprit

VIDEO: Does your dog hate wearing a Halloween costume?

Try a less restrictive one, experts say

Most Read