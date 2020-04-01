Lumby group fights isolation with online meetings

Monashee Toastmasters are keeping their distance but still getting together

Monashee Toastmaster Mike Takahashi recently received a certificate of appreciation for his work as area directior last year. With face-to-face meetings out, the Toastmasters have moved online for their bi-monthly meetings. (Submitted Photo)

With in-person meetings out of the question, a Lumby group has gone online to keep connected.

Monashee Toastmasters in Lumby held the first online meeting Tuesday, March 24 as a replacement of the regular face to face meetings. Using Zoom, President Louise Wilcox and VP-Education Marena Legare set up the meeting and ensured all the members and some guests would be able to participate.

“It was a great success and our members are so pleased to be learning a new skill,” said Andrey Pope, vice president of public relations for the Toastmasters.

Appropriately, the theme of the meeting was Changes in Our Lives.

The highlight of the meeting was a Pathways Research and Presentation project by Julie Richardson, Is it ready for the Pot? Richardson shared a great deal of information about pullets, laying hens and how to know when they had laid their last egg.

“It was an entertaining as well as informative presentation,” said Pope.

Members also also said goodbye and farewell to Nick Hodge who is going to concentrate on taking the skills he has developed at Monashee into the community and other organizations.

“That is, after all why many of us come to Toastmasters,” said Pope, urging anyone wanting to check them out to contact Louise at 547-6480 or Marena at 547-9572 for information about attending an online meeting. You an also visit https://m.facebook.com/monasheetoastmasters/ or http://1348085.toastmastersclubs.org.

Recently, Mike Takahashi received a Certificate of Appreciation for the work he did last year as Area Director. Takahashi has also been impressing fellow members by presenting a number of educational sessions about various aspects of leadership.

The Monashee Toastmasters meet every second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. (next meeting April 14).

“At this time of social isolation, join us as a guest at our online meetings,” said Pope.

