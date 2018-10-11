Lumby hosting free wood heating workshop

Learn about wood stove exchange rebates in Coldstream and Lumby

Lavington Life Society, the B.C. Government, the B.C. Lung Association and the Village of Lumby would like residents who heat their home with wood to learn about efficient wood burning practices and clean burning technology.

The organizations are sponsoring a free Wood Heating Workshop, Tuesday, Oct. 23 from 7-9 p.m. at the White Valley Community Centre in Lumby.

Learn about wood stove exchange rebates in Coldstream and Lumby, upgrading your wood burning appliance, clean-burning technology, loading the firebox and chimney care.

After the workshop, you can talk with local retailers and tradespeople about upgrading your old stove and woodstove exchange rebates.

There will be door prizes, and the first 20 people to pre-register receive a gift. Contact cswoodstove@shaw.ca or call 250-558-8207 to pre-register.

Door prizes and gifts have been donated by Ace Home Building Centre-Lumby, Home Building Centre-Vernon, Stonecast Impressions, and Sunfire Systems.



