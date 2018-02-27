Lumby library hours change

The Lumby branch of the Okanagan Regional Library has new hours.

Effective Tuesday, March 6, the hours will be:

Monday: Closed;

Tuesday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.;

Wednesday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.;

Thursday: 2 p.m.-7 p.m.;

Friday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.;

Saturday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.;

Sunday. Closed.

“This is in response to patron feedback,” said Michal Utko, ORL marketing and communications manager.

The Lumby branch of the Okanagan Regional Library is located at 2250 Shields Avenue, and can be reached at (250) 547-9528.



newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.