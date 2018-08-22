Lumby library receives literacy project funds

Lumby’s library is receiving funds for an important project.

The village branch of the Okanagan Regional Library will receive $1,361.07 from the Canada Post Community Foundation for Children for its Linking Literacy program.

RELATED: Okanagan Regional Library Maker Crew is coming to Vernon

RELATED: Artist shares work at Lumby Library

Linking Literacy will allow early learners the opportunity to learn pre-reading skills as well as physical literacy.

Through the utilization of the sports resources, as well as Lego, children will be able to practice and understand the concepts of direction, colour, pre-reading, taking turns, patience, sports readiness, and socialization, as well as better communication skills through participation in the innovative Linking Literacy program.

“I incorporate a story time with gym time,” said Lumby community librarian Mitzi Fortin. “I utilize participation stories where the children do not sit still but are actively engaged with the books I share. We then move into a physical literacy portion of the time where we play games that work on certain aspects such as balance or hand-eye coordination with easy directives.”

The Canada Post Community Foundation for Children’s vision is to help ensure every child in Canada is happy, healthy and part of a community that supports and cares for them. Its mission is to have a positive effect on the lives of children in the communities Canada Post serves by supporting registered charities, school programs or local initiatives that benefit children.

It has granted more than $6 million to over 500 community organizations across Canada.

To report a typo, email: newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.