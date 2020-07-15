Lumby Monashee Toastmasters secretary Julia Richardson (left) presents Marena Legare with a special club award as Outstanding Toastmaster. (Photo submitted)

Lumby organization honours club member

Monashee Toastmasters name Marena Legare Outstanding Toastmaster

Marena Legare is many things to Lumby’s Monashee Toastmasters club.

As vice-president of education, Legare has helped members to achieve their communication and leadership goals.

She helped club president Louise Wilcox achieve her own goal Tuesday, June 23, of working toward the Advanced Communicator Silver, a very high achievement in Toastmasters’ traditional training system, when she gave an inspirational speech.

That same day, Wilcox presented Legare with a special club award, Outstanding Toastmster.

“We continue to meet on Zoom and are proud of the new skills we are developing while meeting online,” said Wilcox.

If you’d like to join the club which meets virtually on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, call Wilcox at 250-547-6480, or Legare at 250-547-9572.

Guests are always welcome.

