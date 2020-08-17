Lumby salutes seniors and health care workers with a treat

Whitevalley Community Resource Centre teams up with United Way and Lemon Heaven to keep most vulnerable cool

A big salute is going out to Lumby seniors and health care workers.

The Whitevalley Community Resource Centre has teamed up with United Way and Lemon Heaven from the Ville to give out free lemonade in Lumby on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

“We are doing a lemonade day in the park for seniors paid for in part by United Way Lower Mainland,” volunteer coordinator at the centre Shannon Mercer said.

The lemonade day in the park (Oval Park) starts at 1 p.m. with free lemonade for seniors over 65 and health care workers.

