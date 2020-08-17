Lumby salutes seniors and health care workers with a treat

Whitevalley Community Resource Centre teams up with United Way and Lemon Heaven to keep most vulnerable cool

A big salute is going out to Lumby seniors and health care workers.

The Whitevalley Community Resource Centre has teamed up with United Way and Lemon Heaven from the Ville to give out free lemonade in Lumby on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

“We are doing a lemonade day in the park for seniors paid for in part by United Way Lower Mainland,” volunteer coordinator at the centre Shannon Mercer said.

The lemonade day in the park (Oval Park) starts at 1 p.m. with free lemonade for seniors over 65 and health care workers.

READ MORE: Celebrity baker gives Vernon cafe owner a sweet surprise

READ MORE: Fire near Lavington human caused

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HealthcareSeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Summerland student receives master’s degree in theoretical physics

Just Posted

Lumby salutes seniors and health care workers with a treat

Whitevalley Community Resource Centre teams up with United Way and Lemon Heaven to keep most vulnerable cool

North Okanagan woman facing first degree murder makes court appearance

Body of 55-year-old man found in Okanagan Indian Band home July 30

Not guilty plea entered in Vernon murder trial

Woman pleads guilty to lesser charge of being a party to manslaughter in July 2017 death

UPDATE: Fire near Lavington human caused

Wildfire near Nicklen Lake now one hectare

Celebrity baker gives Vernon cafe owner a sweet surprise

Natalia Shevchenko was crowned queen of the Great Canadian Baking Show, Season 3, last fall

B.C. school staff, older students required to wear masks in ‘high traffic areas’

Exceptions will be made for those who cannot wear masks for medical reasons

Coldstream rider captures mountain bike summer series title

Vaea Verbeeck wins final air downhill event near Kamloops to claim women’s overall championship

Stabbing of 30-year-old man in South Shuswap believed targeted

RCMP seeking witnesses of Aug. 16 assault in Blind Bay believed to have occurred near car wash

B.C. records 236 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

100 positive tests Friday, two new long-term care outbreaks

VIDEO: Cyclists cross under train in Revelstoke

The incident was caught on the railway museum’s live train camera

FINLAYSON: Next 6-12 months not the time for government to hike taxes

From following health advice and ‘doing no harm,’ to not hiking fees – one business expert has a number of suggestions

Workplace design: Who do you really want to be?

Columnist Jules Galloway is the founder/owner of Evolve Design| Build

Masks now required at Winners, HomeSense, Marshalls stores across Canada

The new safety protocol is effective as of Monday, Aug. 17

Summerland churches open doors to provide study spaces

Spaces will be available four days a week for up to 30 university students

Most Read