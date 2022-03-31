Lumby Old Age Pensioners Association president Cindy Derry (left) and secretary/treasurer Beth Mackie (right) accept a COVID Relief Fund donation from Regional District of North Okanagan Rural Lumby director Rick Fairbairn. (Contributed)

Lumby seniors to benefit from COVID relief cash

Surprise donation from Regional District of North Okanagan will go toward programs in Lumby area

A little unexpected windfall will be a boost for the Lumby Old Age Pensioners Association.

Regional District of North Okanagan Rural Lumby director Rick Fairbairn presented the association with a cheque from its COVID Relief Fund.

The cheque was accepted by Lumby OAPA president Cindy Derry and secretary/treasurer Beth Mackie.

The funds will be put toward seniors programs in the Lumby area.

