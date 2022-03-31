Lumby seniors to benefit from COVID relief cash

Surprise donation from Regional District of North Okanagan will go toward programs in Lumby area

Lumby Old Age Pensioners Association president Cindy Derry (left) and secretary/treasurer Beth Mackie (right) accept a COVID Relief Fund donation from Regional District of North Okanagan Rural Lumby director Rick Fairbairn. (Contributed)

A little unexpected windfall will be a boost for the Lumby Old Age Pensioners Association.

Regional District of North Okanagan Rural Lumby director Rick Fairbairn presented the association with a cheque from its COVID Relief Fund.

The cheque was accepted by Lumby OAPA president Cindy Derry and secretary/treasurer Beth Mackie.

The funds will be put toward seniors programs in the Lumby area.

READ MORE: Grand House of Photography captures creativity in Vernon

READ MORE: Silk map of Western Ukraine displayed at Okanagan College

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

community profileDonation