Lumby Grade 5 student Hannah May Ramis won the 2018 Spelling Bee of Canada B.C. Junior Division title in Surrey. She now advances to the National Spelling Bee in Toronto. (Photo submitted)

Lumby student wins B.C. spelling bee

Spelling scullion and deplorable in tie-breaker round lifts Hannah May Ramis to B.C. Junior title

Deplorable is not usually a happy word.

For Lumby student Hannah May Ramis, it might just be her new favourite word.

Ramis correctly spelled ‘deplorable’ to win the 2018 Spelling Bee of Canada provincial championship in the junior division. She competed against 38 other students from across the province at the Khalsa School in Surrey. Ramis now advances to the National Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto next month.

Related: Vernon Adult Spelling Bee Challenge is back on April 25

“I’m really happy that I won because it’s my first spelling bee,” said Ramis, who is in Grade 5 and home-schooled through the Ascend Online program.

After four rounds and about 140 words, seven students were left standing and headed into the tie-breaker round.

The first tie-breaker word was ‘chronometer.’ Three kids misspelled the word but Ramis successfully spelled it when her turn came.

She was followed by Jacob Menke of Campbell River Christian School, who correctly spelled ‘oxygen.’ The rest of the spellers misspelled their words so Ramis and Menke were declared the top-two finalists.

It was an intense several rounds as Menke and Ramis vied for the championship title, unable to correctly spell words such as ‘famulus,’ ‘bipartite’ and ‘baobab.’

Finally, after Menke misspelled ‘scullion,’ Ramis had to spell the same word and then another word to be declared champion. She successfully spelled ‘scullion’ and also spelled ‘deplorable’ to cap the competition.

Not only does she get to go to the national finals, Ramis also collected $500 and a big trophy for the provincial title.


newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Your Vernon with Melody Martin
Next story
Contrasting Canadian agriculture with Nepal

Just Posted

Former Rocket pitches charity tournament

KGH Foundation announces HOMEBASE, a first-ever Gorges-Comeau charity slo-pitch tournament for JoeAnna’s House

Okanagan Valley receives $1.45 million for floodplain mapping

LiDAR aerial imaging technology to help map valley landscape

Vernon opioid crisis numbers rising

Statistics show alarming increase in overdose related deaths

Viper star close to Broncos

Jimmy Lambert is a Saskatoon hockey product

Armstrong house fire causes significant damage

Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department had 24 firefighters at the Sage Ave home Monday night

Your Vernon with Melody Martin

Find out why people in your community love Vernon

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

A look at the victims of the Humboldt team bus crash

What we know so far about those who died in the Humboldt team bus crash

B.C. man dies after rescued from sinking fishing boat

A Prince Rupert fisherman dies after suffering apparent heart attack aboard troubled boat

Former Rocket pitches charity tournament

KGH Foundation announces HOMEBASE, a first-ever Gorges-Comeau charity slo-pitch tournament for JoeAnna’s House

Vernon Job Fair attracts record number of employers and job seekers

Vegpro, Peace River Hydro Partners prove big attractions for local job seekers

TV host Rick Mercer signs off with one final rant

Longtime CBC commentator will host his final show Tuesday

Peppa Pig performs for Okanagan kids

International children’s show hit Peppa Pig visits the Vernon Performing Arts Centre April 19

Theatre stops showing Amy Schumer movie trailer after B.C. father complains

It ran before a family-rated movie where children could see it

Most Read