Lumby toastmaster driven to succeed

When Danielle Gordon of Cherryville first joined Monashee Toastmasters in 2014, she had already lived a very full and adventuresome life.

We listened open-mouthed as she told us of leaving a difficult home life and couch surfing with friends in Whitehorse. She moved on to large, southern Canadian cities where she sometimes lived on the streets. She received a lot of support from her Indigenous friends and family members.

Danielle had an important story to tell and we knew that we could help her do that using the spoken word. We valued Danielle, her energy and enthusiasm as she developed her communication skills with Monashee Toastmasters.

Then it was time for Danielle to develop her writing skills; using writing techniques to appeal to the eye, not just the ear. Time working with world-renowned motivational speaker Brian Tracy proved well spent when she was recognized with an Editor’s Choice award from Celebrity Press for her contribution to Driven, Tracy’s new self-improvement book.

Danielle rejoined Monashee Toastmasters in July, 2020 and we are delighted to be working with her to polish her communication skills and develop her leadership skills. Her plans include Mexico and working towards her B.A. degree from Thompson Rivers University with her special interest in Indigenous Tourism Management as well as becoming a yoga teacher.

No matter where she lives, Danielle has a great future ahead of her.

