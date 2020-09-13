Lumby Monashee Toastmasters secretary Julie Richardson (left) club Outstanding Toastmaster Marena Legare invite anyone interested in Toastmasters to partake in a virtual open house Tuesday, Sept. 22. (Photo submitted)

Lumby toastmasters group holds virtual open house

Monashee Toastmasters will exhibit an actual meeting for prospective newcomers Tuesday, Sept. 22

The Monashee Toastmasters club in Lumby will hold a virtual open house meeting via Zoom Tuesday, Sept. 22.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m.

The club will exhibit what happens at an actual Toastmaster meeting, so if you’ve been curious about Toastmasters, or have an inkling to join, check out the meeting.

If you’re interested in upgrading your communications skills – public speaking, how to listen, and effective evaluation, or whether you are interviewing for a job, speaking at a wedding or other event, chatting socially or giving a work presentation – the skills that Toastmasters can teach you will help,” said club spokesperson Louise Wilcox.

The club conducts meetings every second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. The club is currently meeting on-line only and meetings are approximately 90 minutes in duration.

For more information or RSVP contact: Louise Wilcox (250) 547-6480 or Marena Legare (250) 550-7124.

community profile

