Christine Kashuba serving Tea on the Verandah. (Photo: Robin’s Song Studio)

Mackie Lakehouse kicks off summer tea season

Downton Abbey-inspired fashions encouraged at event July 6

Mackie Lake House is kicking off their summer Tea season Saturday, July 6.

Starting at 4 p.m., the event will feature live music and a tour of the house and grounds overlooking Kalamalka Lake.

Semi-formal attire required; Downton Abbey-inspired fashions encouraged. Finger sandwiches, delicate desserts, fluffy scones with preserves and Devonshire cream created by Fairways catering and delectable locally sourced tea from Tea Essentials will be served.

Tickets are $45 per person and can be purchased at ticketseller.ca.

Morning Tea at the Lakehouse-Thursdays Teas takes place July 11 – August 22 at 10 a.m. Afternoon Tea at the Lakehouse-Thursdays Teas takes place July 11 – August 22 at 2 p.m.

Mackie Lake House is located at 7804 Kidston Road in Coldstream.

