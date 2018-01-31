Magician Leif David wowed the crowd with his tricks at the Silver Star Dreamweavers’ Do You Believe in Magic fundraiser at SilverStar Mountain Resort. (SilverStar Mountain Resort photo)

Magic evening raises firefighting funds

Silver Star Dreamweavers’ special evening of magic raises $16,000

A magical night at SilverStar helped the resort’s fire department.

Silver Star Dreamweavers, a non-profit society formed to support the Silver Star community, held a dazzling, delicious fundraising dinner, “Do You Believe in Magic?” on Jan. 18 at the Chilcoot Centre, catered by 1609 Restaurant. Wine, from Van Westin Vineyards, was organized by Guy Morazain.

The event was aimed to raise money for the defensive Structure Protection Unit (SPU). This cargo trailer will be filled with sprinklers, hoses and pumps that can be set up on rooftops to protect from fire transfer due to floating embers.

The dinner and external donations raised a grand total of $16,000.

Robin Baycroft was emcee for the evening while Leif David performed magic to guests, leaving them confounded by his brilliant tricks.

Silver Star’s own Paralympic gold medalist, Josh Dueck, inspired the crowd with his keynote speech.

Silver Star Dreamweavers wishes to thank their key sponsors SilverStar Mountain Resort, Judd and Kay Buchanan and Peter and Terry Leggat.

Previous story
Massage clinic offers free lectures

Just Posted

Magic evening raises firefighting funds

Silver Star Dreamweavers’ special evening of magic raises $16,000

One too many close calls

Tow truck crews fed up with dangers caused by irresponsible drivers.

UPDATED: Man found safe

UPDATED: Wednesday, Jan. 31, 7 a.m.: The Vernon RCMP is pleased to… Continue reading

IH gives Greater Vernon water plan clean bill of health

Compliance with provincial water standards achieved

Super blue blood moon coming to skies near you

This may be the only time you will ever see this combination

11 of Canada’s top chefs land in Kelowna

Find out who is competiting at this year’s Canadian Culinary Championships, taking place this weekend

Trump’s first State of the Union address

Trump to Congress: Talks about fixing trade deals, not about scrapping them

U.S. gymnastics doctor faces another sentence, victims return to court

Former sports doctor Larry Nassar admitted to molesting some of the nation’s top gymnasts for years

Putin to athletes: Ignore doping scandals at Olympics

“I wish you not to think about anything which has recently accompanied your preparation for these Olympics,” said Putin

Jones curls hot shots at Scotties to earn lease on SUV for Penticton woman

A Penticton woman can enjoy that new car smell for the next 24 months

Manitoba’s Jennifer Jones beats N.B. to remain unbeaten in Pool A at Scotties

For the first time, Manitoba played a full game and didn’t hit double digits

Province recognizes Feb. 4-10 as White Cane Week in B.C.

First full week of February has been National White Cane Week since 1946

Kelowna man takes down for sale sign after attention

Kane Blake took down his for-sale sign, which draws attention to an alleged unruly neighbour

Ashcroft Reserve resident who lost home says she lives the fire every day

Seven months after the Elephant Hill wildfire, Angie Thorne wonders what moving forward looks like.

Most Read