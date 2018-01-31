Magic evening raises firefighting funds

Magician Leif David wowed the crowd with his tricks at the Silver Star Dreamweavers’ Do You Believe in Magic fundraiser at SilverStar Mountain Resort. (SilverStar Mountain Resort photo)

A magical night at SilverStar helped the resort’s fire department.

Silver Star Dreamweavers, a non-profit society formed to support the Silver Star community, held a dazzling, delicious fundraising dinner, “Do You Believe in Magic?” on Jan. 18 at the Chilcoot Centre, catered by 1609 Restaurant. Wine, from Van Westin Vineyards, was organized by Guy Morazain.

The event was aimed to raise money for the defensive Structure Protection Unit (SPU). This cargo trailer will be filled with sprinklers, hoses and pumps that can be set up on rooftops to protect from fire transfer due to floating embers.

The dinner and external donations raised a grand total of $16,000.

Robin Baycroft was emcee for the evening while Leif David performed magic to guests, leaving them confounded by his brilliant tricks.

Silver Star’s own Paralympic gold medalist, Josh Dueck, inspired the crowd with his keynote speech.

Silver Star Dreamweavers wishes to thank their key sponsors SilverStar Mountain Resort, Judd and Kay Buchanan and Peter and Terry Leggat.