Making Bombs for Hitler at Vernon museum

Published author known for Second World War books for kids to read at museum

Marsha Skrypuch had to repeat fourth grade after failing a provincial reading exam, but now she’s an international best seller, with 22 titles published for children and young adults.

After teaching herself to read in school by tackling Charles Dicken’s Oliver Twist — the biggest book in her school’s library — she realized her difficulty reading was her “secret weapon.”

She said it taught her patience and perseverance.

Becoming a published author didn’t come without hurdles. Her first book was rejected 100 times, but her second, Silver Threads, piqued the interest of three different publishers.

Skrypuch is best known for her World War Two trilogy: Stolen Child, Making Bombs for Hitler and Underground Soldier.

“I write about people who must give up everything that is dear to them and travel to a new country,” she said. “To me, these people are heroic.”

Skrypuch will join readers, writers, teachers, military historians and all others who are interested at the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives Thursday, March 5, at 6:30 to talk about her book, Making Bombs for Hitler.

The reading, set to begin at 7 p.m., will be followed by discussion and the event is open and free to all ages by donation.

