Making spirits bright for Vernon seniors

Christmas can be a tough time for seniors living alone, therefore efforts are underway to Make Spirits Bright. (File photo)

After years of working and giving back to our community, many seniors now find themselves alone and having to support themselves on a very low income. The NexusBC Making Spirits Bright Campaign aims to let those seniors know that they are appreciated and included during the holiday season.

The campaign relies on generous donations from the community and a few local organizations and is aiming to brighten the spirits of at least 75 seniors this year.

“Making Spirits Bright gives everyone in our community an opportunity to help make someone who is on their own feel special and cared for at Christmas. What better gift can there be?” said Judy Katalinic, who with Moira Heide, both with NexusBC, is co-ordinating the program. “Seniors use our services without expectations, so it is all the more satisfying when we can give that little bit extra.”

Staff at NexusBC are always inspired by people who want to give something back to our seniors who have given so much to the community.

“There is tremendous empathy from people who sometimes can’t travel to see their own loved ones, or maybe just wouldn’t want to feel alone at Christmas themselves,” said Heide.

If you would like to help make spirits merry and bright for seniors this Christmas season, you can purchase a gift card for any amount from a local store that provides the basic necessities (food, toiletries and clothing), and bring it to the NexusBC office at 3201 30th St. in Vernon, along with a cheerful card. You can also donate to the Making Spirits Bright campaign on line at www.nexusbc.ca/makingspiritsbright.htm.

This year’s program runs from Nov. 1 to Dec. 19 and the more gift cards we receive, the more seniors we can include!

