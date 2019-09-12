Terry Fox began a cross-country run to raise money for cancer research in 1980. (Contributed)

Marathon of Hope continues in Vernon

Terry Fox Run goes Sunday at Marshall Field

Vernon will continue a legacy this Sunday.

The Terry Fox Run will be hosted Sept. 15 at Marshall Field and registration starts at 8:15 a.m.

Speaking at the 39th annual Marathon of Hope will be City of Vernon Coun. Kelly Fehr.

“I am honoured to be there as cancer impacts all of us. Cancer has impacted my life, personally.”

Fehr’s wife’s brother passed away 14 years ago from lung cancer.

His wife’s mother passed away 12 years ago from stomach cancer.

READ MORE: Canadian icon and hero died 38 years ago

Fehr’s wife’s dad has been battling prostate and bladder cancer over the last 12 years and is a survivor.

Fehr’s own mother has had two bouts of breast cancer and is a survivor.

And his ex-wife, and the mother of his children, passed away this year due to cancer which had spread through several areas in her body.

“Sadly not everyone survives, but as a community of people who have been impacted by loss we come together on Sunday with hope of a cure to comfort and support each other,” Fehr said. “Let us have the same drive and passion Terry Fox had.”

The Terry Fox Run is a non-competitive event that brings people together to raise money for cancer research in Fox’s name. It’s a day of celebrating Fox’s legacy and continuing his dream of finding a cure.

“On behalf of my family and the City of Vernon I thank you for coming out on Sunday,” Fehr said.

READ MORE: Former Vernon Viper biking across Canada for mental health

