Marker in downtown Summerland honoured Antarctica explorer

Two memorials erected in 1913 to honour Capt. Robert Scott

Downtown Summerland once had a stone memorial erected to honour the memory of Antarctic explorer Capt. Robert Scott.

In October, 1913, a marker was set up at the intersection of Main Street and Victoria Road in what was known as West Summerland.

At the same time, a second stone memorial was officially presented to the community in Lowertown, beside the Electric Light Plant.

Summerland wanted to erect “two neat and substantial fountains of stone.”

Scott reached the South Pole on Jan. 17, 1912 but died of hypothermia while returning to base camp.

Many communities honoured Scott. In Summerland, F.A. Miller came up with the idea of the two stone memorials. They were both completed in 1913.

