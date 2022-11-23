Market moves up the mountains in Vernon

Mark your calendars, market season has moved into winter mode.

Business partners Ashley Hoppichler and Mayla Janzen are keeping the Polson Artisan Market going at some new destinations.

Starting Thursday, Nov. 24, a pop-up market will be at the Village Green Shopping Centre four days a week. The pop-up mall market runs until Dec. 18 with six vendors changing daily.

“Hoping to intercept folks that might not otherwise get out to markets with locally made, artisan goods for Christmas,” said Hoppichler.

The market will also b at Predator Ridge Friday, Nov. 25, from 4 to 7 p.m.

“We’re so excited to be working with awesome places like Predator Ridge for this amazing indoor/outdoor market. We’ll have live entertainment from Kinshira and W.L. Seaton Secondary School will be there singing carols, getting us all in the Christmas/holiday spirit,” said Hoppichler.

“Sidney Bos will also be singing some of our holiday favourites. We’ll have 50 vendors, from soap to jewelry to charcuterie boards, honey, toques and many more local artisan vendors.”

Crepe Bistro and Mystic Pizza will be on site to feed crowds while The Range restaurant is also open for reservations. Tickets are $15, with kids under 12 free, but you do require a ticket (tickets include a welcome beverage of rum apple cider or hot chocolate) available online at predatorridge.com/events.

You can also catch an array of artisans at SilverStar Mountain Resort for the light up Dec. 10. The market opens at the hill at 3 p.m. ahead of the annual light up.

The Vernon Farmers’ Market is closed for the season, but coordinator Fran Callaghan has been been awarded Market Manager of the Year by the BC Association of Farmers’ Markets.

