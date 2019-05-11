Mascots battle it out in Vernon

Proceeds from the event go to B.C. Children’s Hospital and JoeAnna’s House.

Featuring nine local and three import mascots representing sports teams and businesses are in Vernon competing in a variety of events at Kal Tire Place, May 11 and 12.

Victor E. Tigers is joined by fellow American mascots Biscuit the Bulldog, from Allen, Texas, and the Allen Americans, and Nugget, mascot of the Rapid City Rush of Rapid City, South Dakota, both from the minor pro hockey league ECHL.

They are competing against local legends Sniper of the B.C. Hockey League’s Vernon Vipers; Silver Fox from SilverStar Mountain Resort; Breadhead from Cobs Bread; Parka the Beaver, representing Parks Canada; Beacon the Beaver, of West Kelowna’s Kizzmit Tourism; Rocky, from the Western Hockey League’s Kelowna Rockets; and BCHL mascots The General of the West Kelowna Warriors; Rocco from the Powell River Kings and HarVee of the Penticton Vees.

The Games take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Saturday, mascots competed in a relay course, jousting tournament and dance battle – all in costume.

Sunday, the competitions include another obstacle course and lip sync battle, followed by the awards.

Tickets for the event are $12 plus GST for kids and seniors, $15 plus GST for adults. They are available for purchase at eventbrite.ca.

Proceeds from the event will go to B.C. Children’s Hospital and JoeAnna’s House, which is similar to Ronald McDonald House except it will be facility for all ages, not just children.

