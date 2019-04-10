Jocelyn and Carlos Thomas pose with their children. (Photos by Stephanie Lauren Photography & Design)

Massage fundraiser to help Vernon man battling cancer

This is the second fundraiser Jennifer Burton has organized in support of her brother-in-law, Carlos Thomas.

Last fall, Vernon locals Jocelyn and Carlos Thomas received devastating news. Carlos, a well-known, self-employed painter in town, was diagnosed with a rare form of throat cancer.

After months of referrals and uncertainty, he decided to move back to Mexico to undergo treatment. Hearing the news, much of Vernon began rallying behind the couple, donating to Go Fund Me projects and local fundraisers. One of the first efforts came from Jocelyn’s sister, Jennifer Burton.

Burton, a registered massage therapist, decided to hold a massage fundraiser in November to help pay for the expenses associated with treatment. She raised over $5,300.

Related: Vernon rallies around family battling throat cancer news

“Since the last fundraiser, lots has changed,” said Burton. “Carlos has had two rounds of chemotherapy in January, which shrunk his tumour significantly so they were able to go in for surgery in February and it went really well but he still has cancer in his throat so they’re going to treat that with radiation and that started this week.”

After the success of her first fundraiser last year, Burton has decided to host another similar event to help with the continuing costs associated with treatment.

“This fundraiser is going to be a bit smaller than last time,” she said. “It’ll be me and two other girls doing the massages and then, we’re also going to host a raffle instead of a bake sale.”

The event will be held May 4 (9 a.m. – 5 p.m.) and May 5 (9 a.m. – 1 p.m.) at Arise Chiropractic and Wellness in Vernon, unit 27. The event will be Cinco de Mayo themed. Those interested can sign up for a 30 minute massage for a minimum donation of $20 by emailing Burton at jenn.burton18@gmail.com. Any businesses interested in donating items for the raffle, can also reach Burton via email.

“It has been pretty hard but we’re trying to stay positive. Carlos came home for 10 days in March and it was nice to have him home because the kids and Jocelyn have been home here in Vernon since January,” she said. “The kids have been doing really well and they have lost some teeth and that’s the biggest thing they want to tell dad. It’s been pretty good but of course, some moments are harder than others.”

She also noted that because some of the hardest parts are associated with the financial aspect of being able to afford the treatment, she wants to thank the community for supporting them.

“We are just really grateful to the Vernon community for all their donations and the donations for the raffle. I went to businesses earlier this week collecting donations for the raffle and no one turned me down,” said Burton. “We’re just really grateful.”

Related: Vernon fundraisers help local family battling throat cancer

Related: Massage fundraiser already making a difference

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
The good, the bad, the ugly: SilverStar recaps ski season

Just Posted

Vernon chews on homlessness, attainable housing strategies

Multi-page report with recommendations submitted to Vernon council

Massage fundraiser to help Vernon man battling cancer

This is the second fundraiser Jennifer Burton has organized in support of her brother-in-law, Carlos Thomas.

Pigs make special appearance at Armstrong Extreme Rodeo

Vernon Search and Rescue benefit from pig auction

The good, the bad, the ugly: SilverStar recaps ski season

Watch some of the best clips from winter on the hill — and some of the bloopers.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Expect rain, sun and maybe a little thunder in the day ahead

Environment Canada is forecasting a rainy day

B.C. North Coast residents to Ottawa: ‘We can’t make a living fishing’

Lax Kw’alaams mayor, Prince Rupert biologist speak to standing committee on Fisheries and Oceans

UBC Okanagan medical student makes difference for breast cancer patients

The research compared re-operation rates for breast cancer patients before and after a new surgical guideline was introduced five years ago.

Edmonton woman quits Claire’s after refusing to pierce tearful seven-year-old’s ears

The company says it has reiterated and clarified its policy to all staff

Avalanche work planned tomorrow on Highway 1

It’s planned for east of Revelstoke

‘Pay $50,000 for water or leave,’ B.C. First Nation tells non-member residents

Chief says demand for non-member payment part of goal to have boil-water advisory lifted

Ryan Reynolds-produced family game show ‘Don’t’ coming to ABC

Show is being described as both ‘comedic’ and ‘physical’

Book-banning discussed as Chilliwack trustee’s motion on parental consent fails

‘This is Alabama time, and we should stay away from it,’ board chair argues

Search resumes for Merritt cowboy missing since January

Ben Tyner disappeared on Jan. 28

LETTER: Governments are elected to make decisions

Our governments have had a history of believing that immigration is essential for Canada

Most Read