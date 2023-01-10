Masters open Vernon house to toast back in person

After meeting online for more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hi Noon Toastmasters is excited to meet face-to-face again.
The club will be conducting hybrid meetings, meeting in person at the IG Wealth boardroom (2nd floor, 2899 30th Ave.), and online via Zoom, for an open house on Wednesday, Jan. 18, from noon until 1 p.m.
Members and guests will enjoy a regular Toastmasters meeting that will include prepared speeches, Table Topics (impromptu speeches) and evaluations.
“Toastmasters provides a fun and safe environment for people to improve their public speaking skills and build confidence,” said club president Lisa Wiesmann.
Members practice writing speeches and presenting in a group setting, while also socializing and networking in a small, supportive environment.
“Table Topics are one of my favorite parts of the meeting,” said membership vice president Nell McInnes. “This is where guests and members are randomly selected to speak for one to two minutes. It helps you think and speak clearly on your feet.”
@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and subscribe to our daily newsletter.