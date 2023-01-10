Masters open Vernon house to toast back in person

Hi Noon Toastmasters invites public to first face-to-face meeting since pandemic

After meeting online for more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hi Noon Toastmasters is excited to meet face-to-face again.

The club will be conducting hybrid meetings, meeting in person at the IG Wealth boardroom (2nd floor, 2899 30th Ave.), and online via Zoom, for an open house on Wednesday, Jan. 18, from noon until 1 p.m.

Members and guests will enjoy a regular Toastmasters meeting that will include prepared speeches, Table Topics (impromptu speeches) and evaluations.

“Toastmasters provides a fun and safe environment for people to improve their public speaking skills and build confidence,” said club president Lisa Wiesmann.

Members practice writing speeches and presenting in a group setting, while also socializing and networking in a small, supportive environment.

“Table Topics are one of my favorite parts of the meeting,” said membership vice president Nell McInnes. “This is where guests and members are randomly selected to speak for one to two minutes. It helps you think and speak clearly on your feet.”

For more information, email kbarrtm21@gmail.com.

Hi Noon Toastmasters in Vernon was chartered in 2009 to provide a condensed one-hour lunchtime format in the Downtown Vernon area every Wednesday at noon. Members enjoy the opportunity to fit Toastmasters into their busy schedules. Guests are always welcome with membership open to all interested adults (age 18 and over).

Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization’s membership exceeds 357,000 in more than 16,600 clubs in 143 countries.

Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators, and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit toastmasters.org.

