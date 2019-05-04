May the fourth be with you: 2nd annual Comic Con returns to Vernon

Start getting your costumes ready, organizers have already confirmed it will be back next May.

The No. 2 Vernon Comic Con took place Saturday at the Village Green Hotel.

Running from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., the event saw about 5,000 attendees.

This event was free, and family-friendly. It hosted more than 30 vendors with everything from collectibles, comic books, action figures, board games, video games and antiques.

Presentations from some high profile individuals, including a former EA sports employee and an artist who worked at Marvel, took place throughout the day.

Massive replicas, like that of like the Millennium Falcon, were be on site. Two photo stations – one Star Wars themed with a background from the movie and another in The Green Pub, appropriately with a green screen were available by donation. A Comic Con after party is hostedat The Green Pub with DJ Remix at 8:30 p.m.

Organizer Peter Kaz said that it will definitely be returning next year. Start getting your costumes ready. He said it will take place Saturday, May 2 in 2020.

