Meet you Queen Silver Star candidates

Vernon Winter Carnival tradition continues

Miss Paradigm Naturopathic Medicine Angitha Mriduraj

Future plans: Attend UBCO and get a science degree, then attend medical school.

Favourite activities: Spending time with family and friends, learning Korean, practicing karate and playing piano.

Special memory: Seeing my baby brother for the first time in my mom’s arms.

Your Idol: My parents

Greatest achievement: Receiving the Top Overall Student award in Grade 9 and 10

Favourite Slogan or phrase: Work hard in silence, let success be your noise.

 

Previous story
Vernon women help build a home

Just Posted

Woman shot, police investigating in Vernon

The 49-year-old sustained life threatening injuries

Kelowna to honour golden Rockets

Both Dillon Dube and Cal Foote will be honoured Wednesday at Prospera Place

Vipers blank Centennials

Vernon scores 2-0 BCHL win Friday at Kal Tire Place over visiting Merritt

Lake Country local featured in art gallery

Wanda Lock’s A Studio of One’s Own will be shown in Vernon Jan. 11

Armchair travel made easy through series

Grannies à Gogo enters eigth season of travelogue presentations in Vernon

Furry friends surprise Silver Star Skiers

Pack of Bernese Mountain Dogs visit the village to promote SPCA fundraiser

Avalanche control to close highway west of Revelstoke

The Trans-Canada Highway will be closed for a total of three hours on the morning of Jan. 7.

LNG pipeline for northwest B.C. still active

The 900km Prince Rupert Gas Transmission Project by TransCanada received approvals to expand

Victor Mete uncertain of future after winning world junior gold

Mete is eligible to return to Montreal since he was on loan, or can be sent to the London Knights

Animal rights group appeals B.C. court decision over euthanized bear cub

Association of Fur-Bearing Animals filed a petition in court, challenging Consersvation services

Man faces charges after waving pellet pistol in Kamloops

RCMP responded to a call of a man waving a gun at the Kamloops Aboriginal Friendship Society

Updated: Kamloops fire engulfs abandoned restaurant

The fire took place last night

Son charged in death of Salt Spring Island woman

Martin Galen Vandenberg, 22, has now been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Heather Jones

Canada wins gold at world junior championship

Tyler Steenbergen scored the winner with just 1:40 to play in regulation

Most Read

  • Meet you Queen Silver Star candidates

    Vernon Winter Carnival tradition continues