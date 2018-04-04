Men show care for kids

Oak Child and Youth Advocacy Centre, along with two other worthy organizations, were invited to present at the seventh meeting of Vernon’s 100 Men Who Give a Damn in January. Despite a snowstorm raging outside, the group came together in full force, selecting Oak Child and Youth Advocacy Centre as the winner of the funds collected at the event.

Recently, three of the group’s organizers attended Oak Child and Youth Advocacy Centre for a tour of the facility and to formally present the funds raised at the 100 Men Who Give a Damn meeting, totaling an amazing $11,200.

“The goal of Oak Child and Youth Advocacy Centre, which is a program of Vernon Women’s Transition House Society, is to provide a coordinated response to crimes against children and youth, and to support child and youth witnesses and their families,” said Rosalie Paquette, Oak Centre coordinator.

Oak Centre provides a welcoming, child-friendly environment where children and youth who have experienced abuse, sexual assault, or witnessed a crime can share their story with police or social workers. The staff at Oak Centre work with these agencies to make sure the child’s experience is as comfortable as possible and to make sure the child and their family are supported throughout the interview process and on an ongoing basis.

“Thanks to the generous donation from Vernon’s 100 Men Who Give a Damn, Oak Centre can continue to support children and youth within the North Okanagan.”

A similar group, 100 Women Who Care, also just recently made a major donation to their selected charity of choice.

