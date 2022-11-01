Men’s Shed Vernon puts down the razor to support Movember

Group, including some survivors, raising awareness about importance of prostate cancer checks

Members of Men’s Shed Vernon are putting down their razors to grow it out for Movember in support of prostate cancer awareness. (Contributed)

A group of guys are stepping up to grow magnificent moustaches in November in support of prostate cancer education.

Men’s Shed Vernon is taking part in this annual quest to encourage men to go to their doctor and get tested. It is a significant event as there are several members who are survivors of prostate cancer.

“After my initial diagnosis over 12 years ago I followed the required protocols and monitoring and still live an active life thanks to early detection,” said one survivor.

An annual visit to a doctor can help to detect prostate cancer in its early stages.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among Canadian men (excluding non-melanoma skin cancer). It is the third leading cause of death from cancer in men in Canada.

The Canadian Cancer Society estimates that in 2022:

• 24,600 Canadian men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer

• 4,600 Canadian men will die from prostate cancer

• the five-year net survival rate (from 2015-2017) is 91 per cent

The moustached Men’s Shed members are hoping that by growing Movember moustaches, conversations about prostate cancer will encourage other men to book a checkup with their doctors.

Men’s Shed Vernon is a non-profit society with 88 members who participate in shoulder-to-shoulder activities in a 4,000 square foot woodworking and metalwork facility where they support other non-profits by building small projects, as well as personal items.

There is safety training, and shop equipment training for those who are interested.

Daily coffee breaks and monthly luncheon get-togethers are ways new members meet others and find friends to socialize with and work together on projects of interest.

READ MORE: Pumpkins make a smash for Vernon firefighters

READ MORE: Program gearig up for bigger Vernon facility

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CancerVernon