The 2018 Okanagan Military Tattoo. (Brieanna Charlebois/ Morning Star)

Military Tattoo rounds up Calgary Youth Band

The sixth annual Okanagan Military Tattoo takes place July 27 and 28 at Kal Tire Place in Vernon.

The Organizing Committee for the sixth annual Okanagan Military Tattoo have confirmed the 160 member Calgary Round-Up Band will be participating in this years Tattoo on July 27- 28 at Kal Tire Place in Vernon.

The Calgary Round-up Band is one of Canada’s oldest and finest junior high school marching bands and performing arts ensembles. Founded in 1956 by the Calgary Police Service, the Calgary Round-Up Band has provided Calgary area youth with training in both music and dance accompanied by a strong sense of self-discipline for over sixty years.

The Band travels nationally or internationally each summer to promote its program and the City of Calgary. Additionally, the group performs annually in numerous events such as the Calgary Stampede Parade, Banff Canada Day Parade and Music ‘N Motion, a spring exhibition held annually in Calgary.

As a marching ensemble, the Round-Up Band combines music and movement to produce an enjoyable experience for members and audiences alike.

The Band’s usual field show will be modified to take place in the confines of Kal Tire Place. It is the telling story conveyed by instrumentalists and dancers through the use of drill formations, music and visual pageantry. Every year a new show is performed that is uniquely personal.

Over 600 performers, including the Brentwood Imperial Youth Band from the UK, the Regimental Band of the Royal Winnipeg Rifles and the Massed Pipes and Drums will also take part as the Tattoo. The annual “Tribute to the Veterans” segment of the program will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy during World War II.

Tickets to the Tattoo are now on sale at TicketSeller in Vernon. All seating is reserved. Tickets can be purchased in person, by phone 250-549-7469 (toll free 1-866-311-1011) or on-line www.ticketseller.ca. Special ticket pricing is available for seniors, students, veterans and families. For more information check out the website at OkanaganTattoo.ca.

