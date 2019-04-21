(Photo contributed)

Mission to host Easter dinner for homeless

“From the staff, volunteers and guests of the Upper Room Mission, we wish you all a Happy Easter.”

For almost 40 years, the Upper Room Mission Society has provided respite to those experiencing poverty or scarcity of food or lack of community.

Monday through Friday, the Upper Room Mission staff and volunteers serve on average more than 200 per day: breakfast, lunch and dinner. This means that every month, an average of more than 5,500 meals are being served.

“Because we are a non-profit, non-government funded organization, we rely heavily on community support,” said URM general manager, Cera Brown. “None of what we do at the Mission is possible without that community support.”

Community partners range from large supermarket chains, corporate restaurants and coffee shops to independent bakeries, small businesses and individual donors.

On Monday, April 22, the Upper Room Mission volunteers and staff will serve Easter Dinner. An anticipated 300 meals are expected to be provided during this service.

“Easter Dinner has always been one of the most attended meals services of the year at the Mission. It is up there with Thanksgiving, Christmas and the Homeless Memorial Dinner,” said Brown. “We are expecting another large crowd this year.”

He said they know that in times of struggle, sometimes compassion and a helping hand can make all the difference between hope and hopelessness.

“To the Greater Vernon community, our supporters and donators, this Easter your compassion and help will provide hope for somebody facing down a struggle of their own,” he said. “Thank you, Vernon. Thank you, North Okanagan. Thank you everyone. From the staff, volunteers and guests of the Upper Room Mission, we wish you all a Happy Easter.”

