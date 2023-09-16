Mommy Brain: Vernon-born scientist pens parenting publication

Book delves into how having a baby changes both parents’ brains

A Vernon-born and raised scientist’s research into mommy brain has churned out a full book on how a woman’s perinatal mental health is impacted.

Dr. Jodi Pawluski is a world-renowned Canadian neuroscientist who specializes in the neuroscience of motherhood and perinatal mental illness.

She is a mother of two, understanding firsthand what it’s like to be a parent. And now she is the author of Mommy Brain.

Delving into the amazing power of the maternal brain, the book questions our relationship with motherhood and explores the universerve of the maternal, and paternal, brain.

Drawing on numerous scientific studies, including her own neuroscience research and experience, she provides insight into how your brain really changes with motherhood, and why.

“Do you sometimes have the feeling that your brain is going to mush and that your baby is literally sucking the life out of your neurons?” her book reads.

“Don’t worry, you’re not losing your mind! In fact, your brain is getting a complete makeover and focusing on new areas of learning which are essential for parenting.”

Pawluski will be in town Tuesday, Sept. 26 for a book launch at the Vernon library at 7 p.m.

Her research is affiliated with the University of Rennes, France.

As a scientist and therapist, she campaigns for improving our understanding of the parental brain, recognition of the importance of perinatal mental health, and better care for parents.

