Moose take a leisurely stroll through Lavington Sunday morning. (Stephanie Hoffman photo)

Moose tour Lavington countryside

A pair of moose decided to take a walk through Lavington Sunday afternoon

Sundays are meant for relaxing at home and taking calming walks.

A pair of Moose decided to demonstrate that philosophy and take a leisurely stroll through Lavington Sunday morning.

“These two moose were just hanging out on the railway tracks by our place,” said Stephanie Hoffman, who ran to grab her camera and take a photo of the unusual sight.

The weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for cloudy conditions with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Tomorrow we’re looking at a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.

