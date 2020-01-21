More dancers needed for Dancing with the Vernon Stars

North Okanagan Hospice Society needs another six pairs to register for fundraising gala

It may only take two to tango, but plenty more are needed to hold Dancing with the Vernon Stars.

The North Okanagan Hospice Society (NOHS) is looking for dancers to take part in its largest fundraising event of the year. Dancing with the Vernon Stars will take place on Friday, Sept. 25, at the Prestige Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre.

Presented by Lake City Casinos, the gala and auction event pairs locals with professional instructors to raise funds for Hospice House. So far, four dance teams have signed up, but the NOHS will need another six couples to register.

“Dancing with the Vernon Stars is an unforgettable fundraising event that promises to be a night to remember,” NOHS executive director Ruth Edwards said.

“We are seeking more dance duos to step up and become a part of this incredible benefit for Hospice and who will show us their very best dance moves this September.”

Any variety of duos are welcome to enter, whether they’re interested in learning ballroom, Broadway, hip-hop, country or classical styles of dance.

“Over the past 12 years, the dance routines have been as diverse as the personalities performing and 2020 will be no different,” Edwards said.

“The pair with the most number of votes takes home the trophy — and the bragging rights that go with it — all with the knowledge they have helped to raise much needed funds for our programs and services.”

Teams will need to fundraise at least $5,000 before the Sept. 25 gala through their own initiatives with the assistance of event staff. They’ll also be invited to a launch party in April, where they can meet one another to share fundraising ideas, shoot video and photos for promotions and get to know the coaches and judges.

Those interested in dancing, fundraising or sponsorship opportunities are invited to contact Gina Watson at gina.watson@woodentulip.ca for more details.

Brendan Shykora