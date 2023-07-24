More historic Vernon photographs preserved online

Group of girls standing on the beach at the Otter Bay Guide Camp. Names are identified (left to right): Madeline Schuster, Doris McKenzie, Becky S., Lil, Mary Sterling (Nurse), and two unknown women, 1956. This is one of the 100+ new digitiized photos added to its registry by the Museum and Archives of Vernon (Contributed MAV) Team of eight horses and three men standing in front of a large haystack. Pulley system is used to move hay to and from the stack. Undated. By LeBlond Studios. This is one of the 100+ new digitiized photos added to its registry by the Museum and Archives of Vernon (Contributed MAV)

The Museum and Archives of Vernon (MAV) has recently added more than 100 new digitized photographs to the British Columbia Regional Digitized History (BCRDH) online portal.

This brings Vernon Archives’ growing total to 28,714 photos.

“We are excited to be sharing more of the history of Greater Vernon,” said digital archivist Marisa Parker-Hinz. “These newly-digitized images are available to anyone to view online, including researchers, genealogists and the general public.”

BCRDH provides access to copies of regional historical resources including photographs, textual documents and publications from participating B.C. memory institutions. The BCRDH website helps connect individuals with community archives for further information and printed/digital copies of the image.

The Greater Vernon Archives has the distinction of being among the most respected research facilities in the province. These photographs, including both black and white and colour images, are part of the story of Greater Vernon’s past and reflect a current relevance to our community and its visitors.

“Each year, we receive well in excess of 700 research inquiries from individuals in B.C. and across Canada, whether in person or via phone and email,” said Gwyneth Evans, the museum’s head of archives. “With our collection of photographs available through the BCRDH, we are managing to reach hundreds of other online users around the world, as far away as South and Southeast Asia.”

To view the Museum and Archives of Vernon’s digitized collection on BCRDH, visit: https://rb.gy/ulryq.

Please note, the MAV is currently closed for building improvements until Aug. 9. The Archives will also be closed during this time; however, those requiring remote reference services may contact head of archives Gwyneth Evans by email at gwyn.evans@vernonmuseum.ca or by phone at 250-550-3140.

