More rain in the forecast for the Okanagan-Shuswap

It will be a rainy rest of the week for the Interior of B.C.

In the Okanagan Valley the rain will clear up later in the day, on Wednesday, although the snow level will drop to 1200 metres. The day time high will be about 9 C.

For Thursday, expect more rain and temperatures about 9 C.

Temperatures will climb to 10 C on Friday with showers scattered throughout the day.

In the Similkameen, Wednesday will be rainy and 9 C, while Thursday is forecast to be 10 C and rainy.

Anticipate more rain for Friday, which should clear overnight, with temperatures about 10 C.

Over in the Shuswap, residents can expect the rain to clear in the afternoon, on Wednesday, with temperatures about 10 C.

Thursday will start out cloudy with rain beginning later in the day, the high 8 C.

Friday, anticipate light rain throughout the day and temperatures about 11 C.

