Vernon’s SilverStar Mountain Resort posted new snowfall pictures to its social media pages Monday, Oct. 25. (Facebook photo)

Vernon’s SilverStar Mountain Resort posted new snowfall pictures to its social media pages Monday, Oct. 25. (Facebook photo)

More snow for Vernon ski resort

SilverStar shares pictures of snow in its village; more white stuff in weather forecast

It’s beginning to look a lot like ski season at Vernon’s favourite mountain resort.

SilverStar Mountain Resort posted pictures Monday, Oct. 24, to its social media accounts showing a plethora of snowfall in the village.

The mountain’s webpage is showing snow in the forecast for the next few days, including the potential of 10 centimetres of snow Monday.

Tentative opening days for the 2022-23 at SilverStar include Friday, Nov. 25, for nordic skiing, and Friday, Dec. 2, for alpine skiing.

READ MORE: Prince George adds to Vernon Vipers’ home-ice woes

READ MORE: Former Summerland hockey player now a mortgage broker


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

cross country skiingSkiing and SnowboardingSnowVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: A sucker for a friendly face; octopus gloms onto diver for once-in-a-lifetime encounter

Just Posted

Fulton receiver Ajal Mriduraj (82) meets Vernon tacklers Scotty Hoffman (left) and Mark Johnson in the Battle of Vernon Interior Conference AA Senior Varsity Football game Friday, Oct. 21, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. The Panthers rolled over the Maroons 48-13. (Darren Hove photo)
Panthers too much for Maroons in Battle of Vernon

Vernon’s Seaton Sonics celebrate their win over cross-town rivals Vernon Panthers in the final of the 24-team Thompsron Rivers Univesity Howler junior girls volleyball touranment in Kamloops. (Contributed)
All-Vernon junior girls volleyball tourney win goes to Seaton

Vernon’s SilverStar Mountain Resort posted new snowfall pictures to its social media pages Monday, Oct. 25. (Facebook photo)
More snow for Vernon ski resort

Detours along Vernon’s Silver Star Road will be in place Thursday, Oct. 27. (City of Vernon photo)
Vernon infrastructure work affects pair of roads

Pop-up banner image