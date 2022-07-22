More than $175k donated to 20 charities across B.C.’s Interior

A total of 20 charities and community programs in B.C.’s Interior are in a better place today than they were yesterday thanks to a historic donation from an Okanagan-based credit union.

Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union, recently distributed $177,270 across organizations in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Vernon, Penticton, Princeton and Kamloops as part of its 2022 grant awards.

From after-school programs to mental health associations and even cooking classes, non-profit groups across the region are set to take home grants from $2,000 to $31,500.

O’Keefe Ranch Interior Heritage Society was granted $2,000 to help preservve the Balmoral Schoolhouse. It is one of the few existing one room log schoolhouses that were the norm for educating the local children in the North Okanagan in the 1900s.

“In order to maintain the structural integrity, it is essential that the logs be re-chinked to protect them from rot and insects that can cause deterioration over time,” the society said. “Completing this work will ensure preservation continues so it is a valuable part of the Ranch for generations to come.”

The BeaYOUtiful Foundation was granted $9,000 for a digital six-week confidence program for girls 8 to 14 in Armstrong, Kamloops, Kelowna, Oliver, Penticton, Vernon, and West Kelowna. The program focuses on body positivity, confidence, goal setting, and media literacy, taught by inspirational female leaders.

MADD was granted $5,000 for its 2021-2022 school assembly program, which teaches youth in grades 7-12 new skills and information including the consequences of impaired driving, alternatives to driving impaired and to plan ahead and call 911 if they see a suspected impaired driver. Students in nine schools, including Armstrong, Lumby, Oliver, Penticton, Princeton, Vernon, Kamloops and Kelowna, saw the presentation.

“By listening to the feedback of our charitable partners, we have reduced barriers in the grant application process, freeing up their valuable time and resources to help them do what they do best— help our communities thrive,” said Susan Byrom, executive director of the First West Foundation.

The complete list of organizations receiving grants in 2022 can be found here.

Unlike previous years, funds granted were “unrestricted,” according to the credit union. The change means recipients can determine where grant dollars are most needed within their own operations.

READ MORE: Valley First taking a stand against identity theft with local event

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

DonationVernon