More than 300 celebrate at community Christmas dinner in Vernon

Together for Christmas organizers say same time, same place next year

Together for Christmas dinner organizing committee member, Jae McDermott and volunteer Helen Sidney were all smiles at the event on Dec.25. (Contributed)

With about 325 meals served, including deliveries, organizers of the 9th annual Together for Christmas dinner say the event was a “great success.”

The event, founded by Ron Birch and the late Joe Dorval was organized by Jae McDermott, Gwen Barker, Wylie Barker, Ron Birch and Chris Lalonde.

McDermott said the committee was grateful for the community’s ongoing support in making Together For Christmas such a “great success”

Together For Christmas gets donations from different organizations. All the food is fresh and the menu is the traditional Christmas fare of turkey and ham, mashed potatoes, vegetables and homemade stuffing.

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews

erin.christie@vernonmorningstar.com

