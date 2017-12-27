Together for Christmas dinner organizing committee member, Jae McDermott and volunteer Helen Sidney were all smiles at the event on Dec.25. (Contributed)

More than 300 celebrate at community Christmas dinner in Vernon

Together for Christmas organizers say same time, same place next year

With about 325 meals served, including deliveries, organizers of the 9th annual Together for Christmas dinner say the event was a “great success.”

The event, founded by Ron Birch and the late Joe Dorval was organized by Jae McDermott, Gwen Barker, Wylie Barker, Ron Birch and Chris Lalonde.

McDermott said the committee was grateful for the community’s ongoing support in making Together For Christmas such a “great success”

Together For Christmas gets donations from different organizations. All the food is fresh and the menu is the traditional Christmas fare of turkey and ham, mashed potatoes, vegetables and homemade stuffing.

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews
erin.christie@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
O’Keefe Ranch holiday sleigh rides delight

Just Posted

Multi-vehicle incident on Highway 97

Reports of between eight and 10 vehicles were involved near Crystal Waters Road north of Kelowna

Vernon man a millionaire

Best Christmas present ever for 32-year-old

MEANWHILE IN CANADA: Okanagan man skates through local streets

When Mother Nature doles out freezing temperatures, what’s the most Canadian thing to do?

Barn lost in Enderby fire

No machinery or animals lost in Christmas Eve blaze

Update: Trans-Canada Highway reopens near Revelstoke

Six people reported injured, with two of those patients in critical condition.

Top 10 videos of 2017

Watch the top viewed Black Press videos in B.C. for this year

Petition gets 5,000 signatures and counting

Petition against 8 Peaks proposal in Blue River still gaining traction

Young victims of Oak Bay homicide were ‘lively, energetic and silly girls’

Friends close to the family have identified the dead as 6-year-old Chloe and 4-year-old Aubrey Berry

More than 300 celebrate at community Christmas dinner in Vernon

Together for Christmas organizers say same time, same place next year

Trott back in Vipers den

The Vernon Vipers received a pretty sweet late stocking stuffer in veteran d-man Cameron Trott

Test your knowledge of B.C. news from 2017

How well do you know the events and news headlines of the past year?

Swinging into the New Year with the Vernon Jazz Society

Ring in the New Year with the Okanagan’s premiere party blues band

Plane makes emergency landing in alfalfa field

Cold temperatures cause engine troubles for Shuswap pilot

Judge orders salmon farm protesters to stay away

Damage, threats, interference cited in injunction for Midsummer Island

Most Read