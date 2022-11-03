More than 40 kids winter coats donated to Vernon newcomers

Fedir Solovey helps his son Mykyta zip up his new coat while Bernie Lutes (left) and Karl Schoenberg of Saint Teresa Council Knights of Columbus look on. (Submitted photo)

Dozens of newcomers to Vernon will have an easier time staying warm this coming winter.

For the third year in a row, the Knights of Columbus have donated winter coats to newcomer children. More than 40 coats were donated this year.

Immigrant and newcomer Ukrainian families came to the Vernon and District Immigrant and Community Services Society (VDICSS) on Oct. 15 to receive the coats from the Coats for Kids program.

When arriving in Canada, some people might not have what they need to stay warm during the cold of winter, a needs gap that the Coats for Kids program looks to fill.

“Some of the newcomers we work with came to Canada with just one suitcase, never mind being able to bring an extra season’s worth of clothes with them,” said Anetha Kashuba, community connections coordinator for VDICSS.

The community came together to ensure that newcomer children in Vernon won’t be left in the cold as they go to school and play outside throughout the winter months.

VDICSS has welcomed over 150 Ukrainians since the war broke out in late February, along with a steady stream of families from around the globe who are participating in the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot (RNIP) program. The influx of new newcomer families means there is a need to ensure children have all the essentials they need, like warm winter wear, to make a positive transition into their new community.

VDICSS thanked the Saint Teresa Council Knights of Columbus for their continued support for newcomer children in the North Okanagan.

Another coat drive, for Vernon’s most vulnerable residents, is taking place Nov. 26, from 1-3 p.m. at People Place. UBC Okanagan fourth year nursing students are collecting warm clothing for H.O.P.E. Outreach, which supports marginalized women in the community.

The students are looking to collect winter coats, women’s leggings, hoodies, blankets, socks, hats and gloves.

H.O.P.E. is also in need of volunteers for it’s women’s outreach and Narcan team. For more information visit hopeokanagan.com.

Brendan Shykora

