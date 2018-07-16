Morning Star honoured for Outstanding Community Service

Vernon’s newspaper has been awarded, for awarding its community.

The Morning Star has been recognized in the 2018 Canadian Community Newspaper Awards. The paper placed second in Outstanding Community Service category for the Community Leader Awards.

The CLAs were presented last June following an extensive nomination and judging process with the community. A grand total of 31 individuals were honoured at the awards ceremony at Durali Villa.

Former publisher Ian Jensen spearheaded the awards, with the help of Karen Hill, Black Press director of sales, and the entire Star staff as well as several community groups.

“The Community Leader Awards was created to recognize and honour the commitment and efforts that are essential to maintaining this growing community,” said Hill. “The Morning Star is proud to recognize those individuals that go above and beyond every day and expect nothing in return for doing so. We look forward to honouring some new individuals this fall when we hold the 2018 event.”

The Canadian Community Newspaper Awards celebrate the best in community publishing from across the country. Newspapers of similar circulation size compete against each other and are judged by a panel of industry experts. With a diverse array of awards categories covering editorial, photography and multimedia, the CCNAs offer learning opportunities for publications of all sizes.

Celebrating the very best in community journalism, the awards have also recognized several of Vernon’s sister papers.

The Salmon Arm Observer picked up several awards, along with the Sicamous Eagle Valley News.

