Newspaper honoured for support of the 2019 Special Olympics BC Winter Games

Morning Star staff receive medal in recognition of their “generous support of the 2019 Special Olympics BC Winter Games.” The Morning Star was a sponsor of the event, which took place in Vernon in February. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

The Morning Star has reached the podium in recognition of its “generous support of the 2019 Special Olympics BC Winter Games.”

The Morning Star was a sponsor of the event, which took place in Vernon in February.

See: Special Olympics B.C. Games wrap

A representative from Special Olympics visited the newspaper office Tuesday to present staff with a framed medal as a “thanks.”

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.