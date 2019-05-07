Mother’s Day Family Picnic at Davison Orchards. (Photo contributed - Davison Orchards)

Mother’s day picnic offered at Vernon Orchard

Picnic lunches will be ready for pick-up between 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. this Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12.

Sunshine and warm temperatures have brought the blossoms into full bloom at Vernon’s Davison Orachards; perfect timing for Mother’s Day this weekend.

Davison Orchards is offering the chance for families to enjoy a picnic lunch while sitting anywhere they choose, including between the grassy rows of fresh blossoming apple trees on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12.

This is the only occasion visitors can walk freely through the orchard.

“This is a special occasion, Mother’s Day only comes once a year and the blossoms only appear for a short time,” said Tamra Davison, Marketing Director. “We want to offer the perfect scenic picnic location for families to enjoy together. Bring your loved ones and a picnic blanket, we do the rest. Sometimes keeping it simple is what makes it special.”

Those interested in treating Mom and family members for a picnic at Davison Orchards, pre-register through the Davison Orchards website and select from delicious made-from-scratch menu items available. Picnic lunch items include ham and cheese or egg salad on a freshly baked croissant, veggies and dip, fruit and cheese, a specially baked dessert, and of course, fresh pressed apple juice. Learn about bees, blossoms and what makes this area the perfect place to grow food on a complimentary orchard tour. As a keepsake on this special day, S.Rowat Photography will be taking free professional family photos in the orchard between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Picnic lunches will be ready for pick-up between 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Johnny Popper Tractor Tours run from 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. The cost per person for the Mother’s Day picnic are: adults $24.99+gst, children (ages 10 and under) $16.99+gst, which includes lunch, a Johnny Popper Tractor Tour, and a special gift for Mom. Bookings must be placed by 4:00 pm on Friday, May 10th.

Davison Orchards is open daily during spring hours from 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. The Farmhouse Café will also be open on Mother’s Day offering alternative choices to the picnic menu. For more information and to book your picnic visit https://davisonorchards.ca/booking.

Davison Orchards is located at 3111 Davison Road Vernon, BC.

