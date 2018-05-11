Karen Pollock, her son Tyler, and friend Robin are in awe as they are surprised with a new car Friday at Mission Hill Elementary from Bannister Honda. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Mother’s Day present eases Vernon single mom’s worries

Vernon mom, whose son recently battled cancer, relieved to have reliable ride

It’s been a tough year for Karen Pollock, who nine-year-old son has autism and just finished battling cancer.

To top it off, her car has been limping along, barely able to get to Mission Hill Elementary to pick Tyler up from school some days.

As a single mom, her fears of how to get down to Vancouver for Tyler’s scans in September were front of mind as she listened to the rattles and clunks from her car.

Teachers at Mission Hill knew what a tough year it had been for Karen, so with the help of Bannister Honda, they made Mother’s Day extra special for her.

As she was walking out of the school Friday with Tyler, Karen was struck with shock as the saw a giant red bow atop a car, waiting for her, along with all of Tyler’s classmates.

“Surprise!” the students shouted, as Karen cupped her mouth with her hand in disbelief, eyes wide as saucers.

“Wow! Thank you,” the speechless mom sputtered, tears welling in her eyes. “Wow, I’m a little blown away.”

Tyler, excited it is “the one with the H on it,” asked, “which car are we taking home?”

A dozen or so more “wows” and the reality started to sink in.

“This made my year, this is awesome,” said Karen, looking at Tyler. “We got new car buddy.”

“It’s much better,” said Tyler, before hopping in the spacious back seat of the 2011 Chevy Malibu.

“It’s really pretty. I’ve always wanted a car with a bow on top,” Karen smiled, starting the engine.

All bows aside, the car means a world of difference for Karen and Tyler.

“Now driving to Vancouver for his scans in September won’t be so scary,” she said about the follow up since doctors were able to remove cancer from Tyler’s hand.

Resource teacher Candice Young is the one responsible for the gift.

“Karen’s had a really hard year, her and Tyler have had some challenges this year. We just felt that they deserved a break,” said Young, who called Bannister Honda manager Pat Loehndorf to see if there was anything they could do.

“A couple of days later he called back and said he had a car for us,” said Young. “We’re so thankful.”

But Loehndorf, and sales manager Don Hodgin wouldn’t take credit, except to say they were happy to help make a difference just in time for Mother’s Day.

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Touching photo of dog at Lower Mainland funeral goes viral

Just Posted

Mother’s Day present eases Vernon single mom’s worries

Vernon mom, whose son recently battled cancer, relieved to have reliable ride

Kelowna woman charged with embezzling funds

A Kelowna woman has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $1.2 million from Alberta businesses.

Water quality advisory issued for Outback customers

High turbidity levels prompt advisory; in effect until further notice

B.C. officials watching for impact of ‘extreme’ heat on floods

Temperatures are expected to rise close to 30 C in Southern Interior, threatening hasty snowmelt

Water floods Armstrong businesses

Parking lot of Smith Drive complex is a pool

Carli’s Cultural Connections: Okanagan Croatian Club

The club is trying to get new members

Massive moth touches down on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo restaurant owner initially mistakes insect for a bird

Touching photo of dog at Lower Mainland funeral goes viral

People from around the world have seen the image of Sadie saying goodbye to her best friend, Andy.

Preserving the magic in the Okanagan-Similkameen for generations to come

Vinters keep a eco-friendly mentality while creating the taste of the Okanagan

Canada’s best news photos of the year are on display on Vancouver Island

If you love photojournalism, or even a great photograph of any kind, this is a show for you

Canadian pot growers say byproduct a wasted opportunity for industry

Advocates say almost half of all growth is tossed into the compost bin

Kelowna outdoor store donates to Okanagan Rail Trail

MEC donates $45,000 and plans an public party outside its store Saturday

Humboldt Broncos to return to ice for 2018-19 hockey season

The club said in a news release Friday that it’s recruiting a head coach and general manager

Tymkiw fires up Simply Delicious in North Okanagan soccer

North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Association Division 2 play

Most Read