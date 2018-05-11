Mother’s Day present eases Vernon single mom’s worries

Karen Pollock, her son Tyler, and friend Robin are in awe as they are surprised with a new car Friday at Mission Hill Elementary from Bannister Honda. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

It’s been a tough year for Karen Pollock, who nine-year-old son has autism and just finished battling cancer.

To top it off, her car has been limping along, barely able to get to Mission Hill Elementary to pick Tyler up from school some days.

As a single mom, her fears of how to get down to Vancouver for Tyler’s scans in September were front of mind as she listened to the rattles and clunks from her car.

Teachers at Mission Hill knew what a tough year it had been for Karen, so with the help of Bannister Honda, they made Mother’s Day extra special for her.

As she was walking out of the school Friday with Tyler, Karen was struck with shock as the saw a giant red bow atop a car, waiting for her, along with all of Tyler’s classmates.

“Surprise!” the students shouted, as Karen cupped her mouth with her hand in disbelief, eyes wide as saucers.

“Wow! Thank you,” the speechless mom sputtered, tears welling in her eyes. “Wow, I’m a little blown away.”

Tyler, excited it is “the one with the H on it,” asked, “which car are we taking home?”

A dozen or so more “wows” and the reality started to sink in.

“This made my year, this is awesome,” said Karen, looking at Tyler. “We got new car buddy.”

“It’s much better,” said Tyler, before hopping in the spacious back seat of the 2011 Chevy Malibu.

“It’s really pretty. I’ve always wanted a car with a bow on top,” Karen smiled, starting the engine.

All bows aside, the car means a world of difference for Karen and Tyler.

“Now driving to Vancouver for his scans in September won’t be so scary,” she said about the follow up since doctors were able to remove cancer from Tyler’s hand.

Resource teacher Candice Young is the one responsible for the gift.

“Karen’s had a really hard year, her and Tyler have had some challenges this year. We just felt that they deserved a break,” said Young, who called Bannister Honda manager Pat Loehndorf to see if there was anything they could do.

“A couple of days later he called back and said he had a car for us,” said Young. “We’re so thankful.”

But Loehndorf, and sales manager Don Hodgin wouldn’t take credit, except to say they were happy to help make a difference just in time for Mother’s Day.

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.